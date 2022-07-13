Dozens of cities in China issue heat wave warnings as temperatures surge

[Source: CNN]

A red alert means temperatures are expected to reach over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the coming 24 hours, according to the national Meteorological Administration.

Authorities have also issued warnings for regions ranging from central Shaanxi province to the eastern coastal Jiangsu province. The provinces of Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan could also see temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory.

Temperatures have been climbing for several days now, with Shanghai raising the red alert on Sunday for the first time this year as the financial hub sweltered at 40 degrees Celsius, according to state-run tabloid The Global Times.