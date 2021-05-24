Dozens killed in attack on Kharkiv, officials say

Dozens of people have been killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, officials say.

“Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads [rockets]. Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded,” the interior ministry said on Facebook.

The attack came on the fifth day of the Russian invasion as negotiators from both sides held talks in Belarus.

Russia is attacking Ukraine on several fronts but its advance has been slowed by Ukrainian resistance.

Videos shared on social media showed rockets landing in Kharkiv, in what some defence analysts described as typical of a cluster munition strike on a dense urban area.

Russia has previously denied targeting residential areas.

In other developments:

Russia has more than doubled its interest rate to 20% in a bid to halt a slump in the value of its currency after the imposition of sanctions

The UN General Assembly is holding a rare special session to discuss Russia’s invasion, opening with a minute’s silence for Ukraine

More than half a million people have fled their homes to escape the war in Ukraine, the UN says

President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert after comments by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and others, the Kremlin has said

Mr Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have had a telephone conversation in which the Russian leader called for Moscow’s legitimate security interests to be addressed

Football’s world governing body, Fifa, and Europe’s governing body, Uefa, have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions

In the capital, Kyiv, the bulk of Russian forces are about 30km (19 miles) outside the north of the city, slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

But street-level fighting continues in several parts of the city. Despite the danger, a two-day curfew has been lifted, with residents emerging from underground shelters to buy food and gather supplies.

Another video circulating on social media showed huge clouds of smoke at a burning shopping centre in Chernihiv, another city that has been under pressure from the Russian offensive.

One teacher in Chernihiv, Oksana Buryak, told the BBC the situation was “like from some horror movie”.

“Our hearts are broken, we don’t understand anything,” she said.

“For the fifth day, we, my country, my town, my family, my parents and my brother, my beloved son are living with fear in inhumane conditions.”

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy, speaking to the BBC, said the situation across the country was “serious, but stable”.

“Every day the enemy sends more and more forces. But our glorious armed forces are basically destroying everything that arrives to Kyiv. Kyiv remains the place of the main strike,” he added.

“We are creating mobile groups to search and catch saboteurs. We have up to 100 such groups active in Kyiv, depending on the time of day.”