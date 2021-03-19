Home

Dozens killed as army opens fire on protesters during 'deadliest day'

BBC news
March 28, 2021 9:50 am

Dozens of people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar, on the deadliest day since last month’s military takeover of the country.

At least 91 deaths, including children, were recorded by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group.

“They are killing us like birds or chickens, even in our homes,” resident Thu Ya Zaw told Reuters news agency in the central town of Myingyan.

“We will keep protesting regardless.”

The lethal crackdown came as protesters defied warnings and took to the streets on the annual Armed Forces Day.

US, UK and EU officials condemned the violence, with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab calling it a “new low”.

