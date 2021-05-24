Home

Dozens killed after record rain in Germany and Belgium

| @BBCWorld
July 16, 2021 11:55 am
The deadly floods have left homes and cars destroyed. [Source: BBC]

At least 70 people have died in Germany and Belgium after record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks.

Most of the victims were in Germany, but at least 11 have died in Belgium, with more reported missing.

The German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were the worst hit, but the Netherlands is also badly affected.

More heavy rain is forecast across the region on Friday, while local officials have blamed climate change.

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, blamed the extreme weather on global warming during a visit to a hard-hit area.

“We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures… because climate change isn’t confined to one state,” he said.

Experts say that climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, but linking any single event to global warming is complicated.

