World
Dozens injured as residents flee huge ash cloud from Mt Semeru
December 5, 2021 8:33 am
[Source: BBC]
One person has died and dozens are injured after a volcano erupted on Indonesia’s Java Island, officials said on Saturday.
Residents were filmed fleeing a giant ash cloud from Mt Semeru.
Witnesses described nearby villages covered in debris, and thick smoke blotting out the Sun, leaving them in pitch darkness.
Article continues after advertisement
The deputy chief of Lumajang district put the number of injured at 41, saying they had suffered burns.
Advertisement