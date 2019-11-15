Dozens feared trapped in building collapse in India's Maharashtra

At least 100 people are feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in an industrial town in western India’s Maharashtra state.

Not all the roughly 200 residents of the building were at home when it crumbled in the evening.

It’s believed about 100 to 125 people must have been inside at the time of its collapse.

Police say the building was comprised of 47 flats

Rescue teams were deployed to the scene of the accident.

Local authorities said more than two dozen people were pulled out by rescue teams and taken to hospital amid heavy monsoon rains.

[Source: Aljazeera]