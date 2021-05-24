Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|More patients with severe disease testing positive|Raiwai community steps up|Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply|Hoteliers look to better days|SMEs urged to apply for Adaptation Grant|More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|
Full Coverage

World

Dozens dead in Canada as heatwave shatters records

| @BBCWorld
June 30, 2021 2:21 pm
Western Canada and the US Pacific north-west have seen days of baking temperatures [Source: Reuters]

Dozens of people have died in Canada amid an unprecedented heatwave that has smashed temperature records.

Police in British Columbia have responded to almost 70 sudden deaths since Monday, the majority of them involving elderly people.

They said the heatwave baking the region was a contributing factor.

Article continues after advertisement

On Tuesday, Canada recorded its highest ever temperature for a third straight day – 49.5C (121F) in Lytton, British Columbia.

Before this week, temperatures in Canada had never passed 45C.

“Check on your neighbours, check on family members, check on seniors you may know,” Canadian Police Cpl Mike Kalanj, who is based in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, said on Tuesday.

“This weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues,” he added. “It is imperative we check on them.”

According to the police, the heat is believed to have been a contributing factor in the deaths of 69 people in the Vancouver suburbs of Burnaby and Surrey. Most were elderly or had underlying health conditions.

In the tiny village of Lytton, resident Meghan Fandrich told the Globe & Mail it had been “almost impossible” to go outside.

“It has been intolerable,” she said, adding that she sent her young daughter to stay with family elsewhere in British Columbia where temperatures are marginally cooler.

“We’re trying to stay indoors as much as possible. We are used to the heat, and it is a dry heat, but 30 [degrees] is a lot different from 47.”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.