Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures|Nausori Market cordoned off|People rushing again for shopping|Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu|Nurses remembered and acknowledged|Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Frontline workers need necessary support|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Fijians urged to observe safety measures|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on the agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|
Full Coverage

World

Don’t underestimate situations: Fauci

Economic Times
May 12, 2021 1:53 pm

America’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says India is in such “dire straits” because it made the “incorrect assumption” that they were finished with the COVID-19 and opened up prematurely.

India has been severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus and hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

Dr Fauci was speaking to the US Senate Health, Education and Labour on the lessons learnt from the situation on India during a hearing on the COVID-19 Response.

Article continues after advertisement

“Preparedness with regard to public health preparedness which we as a lesson learned for future pandemics have to realize that we need to continue to build up our local public health infrastructure which over the last decades we have let actually in many respects go into disarray likely because of our successes in controlling so many diseases.”

Dr Fauci says this pandemic requires a global response.

He adds the US needs to pay attention to the responsibility they have not only for their own country but to join other countries to ensure they have access to interventions particularly the COVID-19 vaccines.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.