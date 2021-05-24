Don't panic about Omicron variant, WHO says

The world should not panic about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 but it should prepare, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Top WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the situation now was very different to a year ago.

Reports suggest Omicron has been found in close to 40 countries.

Dr Swaminathan says the variant was “highly transmissible”, citing data from South Africa, and said it could possibly become the dominant strain worldwide – although this is hard to predict.

Delta currently accounts for 99% of cases globally.

She says need to be prepared and cautious, not panic.

Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus

Countries around the world have announced travel bans against southern African countries in the wake of Omicron’s first detection.

Omicron has now been detected in at least six US states including Hawaii, where officials said the case had no recent travel history.