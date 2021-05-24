Don't ignore cancer signs, says new NHS England boss

Tummy pain or a cough that does not go away could be cancer and these symptoms should be checked out, the new head of the NHS in England is urging.

Thousands of people could be risking their lives by delaying seeking medical help, Amanda Pritchard says.

Cancers detected at an early stage can often be treated quickly and easily.

But research suggests three in five people don’t want to bother the NHS, while others are simply not aware of common cancer symptoms.

NHS England chief executive Ms Pritchard said cancer services were now “running at full speed with new, innovative ways of working in place”.

However, over the past year 10% fewer people than normal have started cancer treatment in England and people are being encouraged to come forward.

Signs and symptoms

Experts believe abdominal cancers – throat, stomach, bowel, pancreatic, ovarian – and urological cancers – prostate, kidney and bladder – are the most likely to go unrecognised.

They account for 44% of all cancer diagnoses and two in five deaths from cancer in England, NHS figures show.

Possible signs of these cancers include:

discomfort in the tummy area for three weeks or more

persistent diarrhoea

constantly feeling sick

blood in your urine

If you have any of these symptoms for three weeks or more – or, in the case of blood in your urine, if you have it at all – you are advised to tell your GP.

Any other unusual changes, such as a lump in the tummy area, post-menopausal bleeding, or unexplained weight loss, can also be signs of cancer and mean you should speak to your GP.

Lung cancer symptoms, which are often missed, include: