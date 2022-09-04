Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania

[Source: BBC]

Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” at his first rally since the FBI searched his Florida resort for sensitive files.

Speaking to thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the ex-president accused Biden of weaponizing the FBI against him.

Trump claimed the raid was “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history”.

He was in the state to promote two Republican candidates.