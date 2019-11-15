Home

World

Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks

BBC
July 18, 2020 1:28 pm
Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time last Saturday. [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

His comments came after the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, urged state and local leaders to be “as forceful as possible” in getting people to wear masks.

Wearing face coverings, Dr Fauci added, is “really important” and “we should be using them, everyone”.



The wearing of face coverings has become highly politicised in the US.

President Trump, who had previously resisted wearing a face covering himself, wore a mask in public for the first time last Saturday.

Oklahoma City officials are also considering a city-wide indoor mask requirement, in the absence of a state-wide mandate.

A number of US states, primarily southern states, are experiencing a surge in cases of coronavirus.

There are now more than 3.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, and there have been more than 139,000 deaths – the highest death toll in the world.

