Donald Trump urges New York to call up National Guard to fight 'lowlife' protesters

President Donald Trump has ramped up the pressure on state governors to crack down on protesters following a week of civil unrest sparked by the alleged murder of George Floyd.

The President has called on New York to summon the National Guard – part of the reserve components of the US Army and US Air Force – to fight the “lowlifes and losers” protesting police brutality in the city’s streets.

Cities across the United States witnessed a seventh consecutive night of demonstrations, the peaceful protests marred by increasingly violent riots and acts of arson, looting and vandalism. Police vehicles have been left smouldering in the streets as businesses are defaced, set alight and robbed.