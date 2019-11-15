Donald Trump to visit Kenosha amid unrest

US President Donald Trump is to visit the city in Wisconsin which has seen widespread unrest since a black man was shot in the back and seriously injured by a policeman.

Mr Trump will travel to Kenosha on Tuesday, the White House said.

The president will meet with law enforcement and assess the damage from the recent protests.

Jacob Blake was paralysed after being shot seven times by an officer and it is not clear if he will walk again.

The shooting sparked sometimes violent demonstrations in Kenosha and in other cities across the US.

The year had already seen widespread protests against racism and police brutality over the death of in police custody of another black man, George Floyd.