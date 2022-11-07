Donald Trump rails against Democrats at US midterms rally

[Source: ABC]

Donald Trump has hinted at another presidential run, decried “twisted race and gender” teachings in schools, and said his Democratic rivals were “either stupid or they hate the country”, during a midterm elections campaign rally in the US.

As he spoke to the crowd three days ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, Trump, whom sources say is preparing to launch a third run for the White House after the midterms, continued to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

Multiple courts, state agencies, and members of his own administration have rejected that claim.

Meanwhile, the US elections on 8 November will have an enormous impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House.