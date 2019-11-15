Donald Trump fires another shot at WHO, calling it a 'pipe organ for China'

In his latest swipe at the World Health Organisation, US President Donald Trump has suggested it is a “pipe organ for China”.

Trump is continuing to repeat complaints about the UN organisation after halting funding earlier this month.

Facing criticism domestically for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has in turn cast blame on the WHO, stating previously that the organisation is misleading. He said its perceived relationship with China is to blame.

The US president argues the WHO should have acted more swiftly to help control the global pandemic by knowing more about how it was unfolding.

However, the World Health Organisation’s chief has defended its COVID-19 response.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom says health officials have acted “quickly and decisively” since the beginning of the pandemic.