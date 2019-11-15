Dominican Republic votes in election postponed over virus

People in the Dominican Republic are voting to choose a new president, in an election that was postponed from May because of the coronavirus crisis.

The vote could end the Dominican Liberation Party’s 16 years in power.

Polls suggest its candidate Gonzalo Castillo is likely to be beaten by Luis Abinader of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Dominicans will also be choosing 190 members of the chamber of deputies and 32 senators.

Incumbent President Danilo Medina is ineligible to stand for re-election, having served two consecutive terms since 2012.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in Sunday’s first round, a run-off will be held.