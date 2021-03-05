Divers find Philippine reef covered with single-use face masks

Personal Protective Equipment is washing up on coral reefs close to the Philippine capital, Manila.

According to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank, the city has been generating an extra 280 tonnes of medical waste per day, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Environmental groups are warning that the plastic inside face masks is breaking down and being consumed by marine wildlife.

They’re urging the Philippine government to improve its handling of medical waste, to prevent further pollution of the seas.