World

Disney announces pause to all Russian business

| @BBCWorld
March 11, 2022 9:00 am
[Source: Variety.com]

US-headquartered Walt Disney Co has become the latest business to end operations in Russia after announcing a “pause” its businesses in the country.

The move includes content and product licensing, National Geographic magazine and tours, Disney Cruise Line, linear TV channels, and the production of local content.

“Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately,” the company said in a statement. “Others – such as linear channels and some content and product licensing – will take time given contractual complexities”.

Its staff in Russia, however, will remain employed by the firm.

Earlier this week, Disney announced that it would stop releasing theatrical films in Russia.

Dozens of international firms have shut or significantly scaled back their Russian businesses or divested from investments, including Netflix, McDonald’s, Shell, BP, Sony and Starbucks.

