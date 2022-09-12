Details revealed for Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster

[Source: BBC]

Mourners wishing to pay their final respects to the Queen have been warned to expect long queues.

Details have been revealed about how people can attend the lying-in-state, which will take place at the Palace of Westminster.

Large crowds are expected and there are warnings those wanting to take apart in the historic occasion may have to wait for hours and even overnight.

People are advised to bring food and drink as well as suitable clothing.

The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.

The Queen’s funeral will be “living tradition in action”, the Dean of Westminster has said.