Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon

Displaced families have had to make their own shelters in Sindh - but there is no clean water. [Photo Source: BBC News]

Pakistani health officials are warning of a looming health crisis in the country after devastating recent floods.

Thirty-three million people have been affected by the flooding, which has left nearly 1,500 dead since the middle of June.

As rescue and evacuation efforts continue in parts of the country, health experts are reporting a surge in dengue, malaria and severe gastric infections.

Many displaced people are living near stagnant water. Dengue fever is already claiming lives and cases are increasing by the day.



Whole areas of Sindh province like this area around Sehwan are underwater. [Photo: BBC News]

About 3,830 cases of dengue fever have been reported by health officials in southern Sindh province, with at least nine deaths, but there are concerns this may be a conservative estimate.

Dr Shoro, who has been treating scores of dengue patients at Agha Khan hospital in Karachi, fears the situation is only going to worsen in the coming weeks.

It’s been more than two months since the floods began and yet across Pakistan, thousands of villages are still submerged, leaving countless families displaced.

With roads in many remote communities still unusable because of water damage, some communities are forced to rely on mobile vans for their health care, but those are few and far between.

Muna Sajjad has brought her one-year-old, Sakina, to a mobile clinic near Sehwan in Sindh province, hoping she will finally get medical care.

Sakina has been unwell for some days with a gastric infection. Her mother holds her tightly to her chest to try to settle her, but Sakina won’t stop crying – she is dehydrated, vomiting and in pain.

Dr Khosa is also a monitoring officer, looking into the scale of disease in the province. He tells us he is greatly concerned by the picture that is emerging.

Hundreds of people, including Muna and her young family, have made makeshift tents on a small piece of land in Lalbagh, one of the few places untouched by the water. But even here, the impact is being felt.

The ground may be dry, but there is no food or clean drinking water. It’s a situation growing more desperate by the day.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the situation during his visit to flooded areas last week, where he met families now left with nothing.

He has described the world’s responsibility to helping Pakistan as a matter of justice, not generosity, but how would he get richer countries to listen, I asked him.

Mr Guterres urged rich nations to help poor countries such as Pakistan to recover from tragedy.