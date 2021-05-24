Demolition date brought forward for Miami building

The demolition of the standing portion of the apartment block that collapsed near Miami has been brought forward due to an approaching tropical storm.

The upright section of Champlain Towers South will be destroyed within days to allow rescuers to search the site safely, officials say.

The death toll has risen to 24, with 124 people missing after the collapse of the 12-storey building on 24 June.

Officials are investigating other tower blocks for structural faults.