Democrats undoing 2016 election, say Trump lawyers

| @BBCWorld
January 27, 2020 6:30 am

President Trump’s lawyers have begun defending him at his impeachment trial, accusing Democrats of seeking to overturn the result of the 2016 election.

“The president did absolutely nothing wrong,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said.

Mr Trump’s defence will last three days and follows the Democrats’ prosecution case which ended on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

The president faces two charges linked to his dealings with Ukraine.

The charges, or articles of impeachment, accuse him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

