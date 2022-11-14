Democrats clinch control of US Senate with win in Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto, left, speaks during an election night party hosted by the Nevada Democratic Party [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party has retained control of the United States Senate after winning a closely contested race in the state of Nevada.

The Associated Press news agency declared Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the western state late on Saturday.

Her victory over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt – who had been backed by former President Donald Trump – gives the Democrats the 50 seats they need for an effective majority. Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to break any ties in the 100-member chamber.

It was still unclear which party would control the House of Representatives as counting continued in razor-tight races in California and a smattering of other states. It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine party control of that 435-seat chamber.

Democratic control of the Senate ensures a smoother process for Biden’s cabinet appointments and judicial picks, including those for potential Supreme Court openings.

The party will also keep control over committees and have the power to conduct investigations or oversight of the Biden administration, and will be able to reject legislation sent over by the House if the Republicans win that chamber.

Biden, who was in Cambodia to attend a summit of Southeast Asian leaders, said he was feeling “good about where we are”.

Democrats scored a big win in Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman defeated celebrity heart surgeon Dr Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by Trump, to pick up a seat currently held by a Republican. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly won re-election by about 5 percentage points, defeating Republican Blake Masters, who was endorsed by Trump. Masters has not conceded the race.

With the results in Nevada now decided, Georgia is the only state where both parties are still competing for a Senate seat. In the southern state, Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a December 6 run-off.

A victory for Warnock would expand Democrats’ majority to 51-49.

If Democrats now manage to pull off a win in the House, it would mean full control of Congress for Democrats — and another chance to advance Biden’s priorities, which he has said include codifying abortion rights.