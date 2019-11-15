In a vigorous effort to slow Bernie Sanders’ momentum in the fight for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg argued that Democrats are putting control of the House and Senate in jeopardy.

All of the top Democratic candidates turned their fire on Sanders — and one another — in the chaotic opening hour of Tuesday’s 10th Democratic presidential primary debate, underscoring the sudden urgency in halting his momentum as desperate candidates face a critical phase.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor argued that if Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee it would mean “four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House and the inability to get the Senate in Democratic hands.”