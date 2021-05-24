Delta variant spreads globally as cases soar

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

It is expected to become the dominant variant globally in the coming months, with the WHO predicting that there could be more than 200 million confirmed cases within a matter of weeks.

Infections are rising, particularly in Europe and the western Pacific region. Some Western countries have started to ease restrictions as death rates have dropped.

But those without access to vaccines or with a slower vaccine rollout are facing a deadlier threat.

Here, BBC journalists around the world give a sense of the toll the Delta variant is taking and what impact its spread could have.