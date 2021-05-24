Home

Delta variant patients twice as likely to need hospital care

August 29, 2021 7:45 am
[Source: BBC]

People are twice as likely to need hospital care if they are sick with the Delta Covid variant, rather than the Alpha variant that was once prevalent in the UK, data from England suggests.

Experts say the big study, published in The Lancet, reinforces why it is important that people get fully jabbed.

Vaccination cuts the risk of serious illness from either variant, although Delta is the current threat.

Delta accounts for almost all UK cases currently.

A further 32,406 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK on Saturday, alongside another 133 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The study, led by Public Health England (PHE) and the Medical Research Council, looked at 43,338 Covid cases that occurred between March and May – when both Alpha, also known as Kent, variant, and Delta were circulating in the UK.

