Delhi to gradually come out of COVID lockdown

May 29, 2021 8:41 am
The capital has been in a lockdown since 19 April [Source: BBC]

India’s capital Delhi is set to gradually end its weeks-long lockdown as the number of new COVID cases continue to drop.

From Monday, factories will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also resume.

The city saw peaks of 25,000 cases in April but it’s been reporting less than 1,500 daily cases in the past few days.

But officials warned that the pandemic was not over yet and urged people to keep following safety protocols.

The announcement comes after the city witnessed a devastating second wave. People struggled to get hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Many died without getting proper treatment and oxygen.

The city’s crematoriums also ran out of space.

Officials said more details about the phased easing of the lockdown will be released later. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said unlocking was important to ensure construction workers and daily-wage labourers were able to earn money.

