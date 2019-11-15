Delhi struggles to cope with Covid-19 surge

The Chief Minister of India’s capital Delhi has said the speed at which coronavirus has spread has severely challenged its health system.

Arvind Kejriwal said a surge in cases in early June had led to a shortage of hospital beds and rising fatalities.

Delhi is now the country’s worst-hit area, with about 73,000 recorded cases of Covid-19 and at least 2,500 deaths.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was “much better placed than many other nations” to tackle the virus.

In a virtual address, he said this was due to a strict nationwide lockdown ordered in March and various measures taken by people.