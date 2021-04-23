Home

Delhi seeks more cremation space as deaths rise

April 30, 2021 3:44 pm
Police in India's capital Delhi have asked municipal authorities to identify more sites for cremations. [Source: BBC]

Police in India’s capital Delhi have asked local authorities to identify more sites for cremations, as the city recorded its highest COVID death toll.

A ferocious second wave is ravaging parts of India, overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoriums.

The total number of COVID cases passed 18 million on Thursday with 379,257 infections recorded – the biggest one-day increase on record for any country.

India reported 3,645 deaths on Thursday, which was another record.

More than 390 of those deaths were in Delhi, the highest the capital has ever seen in a single day since the pandemic began.

Oxygen, medicine and hospital beds continue to be in short supply, with people making pleas on social media to find some for their loved ones.

India’s central government is facing mounting criticism of its handling of the pandemic, and for allowing election rallies and religious festivals to go ahead.

