Delhi security stepped up after violent clashes

The Indian government is deploying paramilitary reinforcements in the capital, Delhi, after a day of violent protests by striking farmers.

Thousands of farmers fought with police as a demonstration against controversial new agricultural laws descended into chaos.

One protester died and more than 80 police officers were injured.

Some farmers stormed Delhi’s historic Red Fort and occupied the ramparts until police drove them out.

The violence overshadowed the city’s annual Republic Day celebrations.

As night fell, the situation was reported to be tense with authorities cutting internet and phone connections in some of the worst-hit areas.

The government says the agricultural reforms will liberalise the sector, but farmers say they will be poorer as a result.