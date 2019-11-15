Delhi police in shooting row as protests spread

Indian police have denied shooting people during protests in Delhi – as anger at a citizenship law spreads across the country.

At least three people said they were shot, but police said the wounds were caused by broken tear gas containers.

The BBC has seen the hospital report of one person who thought he was shot.

The report said doctors removed a “foreign object” from his thigh.

The new law offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three nearby countries.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said it was “for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no place to go except India”.

But some say the law is discriminatory and part of a “Hindu nationalist” agenda.

[Source: BBC]