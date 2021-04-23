Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|Have some heart says Dr Fong|Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach|Health Ministry to give update|Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testings per day|COVID measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|Ministry commends Wainitarawau family for coming forward|Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|FEO defers trade union elections|
Full Coverage

World

Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies

BBC
April 23, 2021 7:44 am

Six hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi have completely run out of oxygen and doctors say other hospitals have just a few hours’ worth of supply left.

A number of people have died while waiting for oxygen, and more than 99% of all intensive care beds are full.

India is in the grips of a second wave of Covid infections and on Thursday recorded the highest one-day tally of new cases anywhere in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

The country has recorded close to 16 million confirmed infections.

There have been 314,835 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,104.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.