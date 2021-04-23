Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|Supermarkets not following protocol|No case spell over, as two doctors test positive|Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team|Containment zones to remain until further notice|Talks underway to re-open schools|Ministry records two new cases of COVID-19 in Lautoka|Security to be beefed up|Garment factory workers’ contacts remain in home quarantine|Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions|Fiji media adapt to report on COVID-19|Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka|95 street dwellers identified in Suva|Lack of social distancing in Suva|More arrests for defying COVID safe measures|LTA urges motorists to stay within zones|Suva-Nausori back to containment zones|Malomalo 7s players urged to contact Ministry|Agriculture knows no barrier, says female farmer|Road ahead is far from clear|Food distribution program explained|No new cases but warning sounded|Fijians warned not to let their guard down|Clusters in Ra still unlinked|More than 7,000 food packs delivered|
Full Coverage

World

Delhi calls for army help amid crisis

BBC
May 4, 2021 7:27 am

The authorities in the Indian capital Delhi have called for help from the army as the city grapples with a brutal second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Hospitals in the city are in crisis, with intensive care beds full and an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

Delhi’s government wants the army to run Covid care facilities and intensive care units.

Article continues after advertisement

Across India, case numbers since the start of the outbreak are closing in on 20 million.

The country has seen more than 300,000 new cases a day for nearly two weeks straight while deaths stand at 220,000.

Experts say total Covid cases and deaths in India are likely to be much higher, citing lack of testing and patients dying at home without being seen by doctors.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.