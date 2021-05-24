DeepMind AI rivals average human competitive coder

Google-owned artificial-intelligence company DeepMind has announced a big achievement in competitive computer programming.

After simulating 10 contests, with more than 5,000 participants, AI system AlphaCode has ranked in the top 54% of competitors.

There was still work to do to bring it up to the same level as top performing humans, DeepMind said.

Article continues after advertisement

And its abilities could not immediately be applied to other forms of coding.