World
Deaths in Spain surge beyond 4,000
March 27, 2020 12:54 am
[Source: Anadolu Agency]
Deaths surge by 655 in Spain, taking the total to nearly 4,100
- UK deaths rise to 465, out of 9,500 confirmed cases
- US cases near 70,000, with at least 1,050 deaths
- But New York state, the worst affected, says social restrictions are slowing hospital admissions
- US Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus bill, which includes $1,200 for most adults
- Although infections are slowing in Italy, deaths are rising in the poorer south
- Financial support for the UK’s self-employed is due to be unveiled
- In China, no new cases were reported in Hubei province, where the virus emerged