Death toll rises to 618 in China's Hubei province

The death toll in China’s Hubei province now stands at 618, and the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 22,112, the health authority in Hubei province announced today.

The health authority reported that 15,804 patients remain hospitalized, of which 841 are in critical condition.

Italy has confirmed its third case of coronavirus after an Italian national tested positive for the infection, the country’s health ministry said today.

Meanwhile, the third person in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus caught it in Singapore, it is understood.

He is thought to have tested positive for the virus in Brighton before being taken to hospital in London.

The British government is now telling travellers arriving in the UK from a total of nine Asian countries and territories to check for symptoms.