Death toll on Guam from COVID-19 hits 69

There have been two more COVID-related deaths in Guam taking their total number of fatal infections to 69.

The latest deaths involved a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero gave her condolences and sympathies to family and friends of the decease

82 new cases of the coronavirus have also been announced.

There have now been 3968 cases of COVID-19 in Guam, including 1502 active cases.

Of the 82 new cases, 13 were identified through contact tracing.

One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.