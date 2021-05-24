Dealing with Putin like negotiating with a crocodile: UK PM

The UK’s prime minister has suggested discussions with Russia to end the war are likely to fail.

Boris Johnson said dealing with Russia’s President Putin was like bargaining with a “crocodile when it’s got your leg in its jaws”.

Speaking to reporters while on a flight to India, the UK PM suggested Putin may only look to negotiate if he had gained a position of strength in Ukraine. But he warned that the Russian leader might then look to launch a fresh assault on the capital Kyiv.

Article continues after advertisement

As for the Ukrainian side, Johnson thought President Zelensky wanted to see Russian forces expelled from eastern Ukraine. But he thought Zelensky would consider talking about Crimea – a peninsula that was annexed by Russian forces on 2014.

In any case, he said it was up to the people to decide on their future.

“Nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he said