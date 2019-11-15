Deadly tornadoes kill nineteen in Nashville, Tennessee

At least 22 people have died after two tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee, including the state’s biggest city Nashville.

Officials said the tornadoes also caused widespread damage to buildings in the city.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city was “devastated”, and urged people to “lend a helping hand” to neighbours.

President Trump has said he plans to visit the state on Friday.

The death toll may rise given the number of people who remain missing throughout the state, Tennessee Governor William Lee said on Tuesday.

“It is an ongoing search and rescue right now,” the state’s Emergency Community Relations Officer Maggie Hannan told the BBC.

About 44,000 people have been left without power, Nashville Electric said.

There was also “significant damage” to John C Tune Airport, about eight miles from the city centre, the airport said.