Deadly tornadoes kill 24 and flatten buildings in Tennessee

Two powerful tornadoes that ripped through central Tennessee on Tuesday killed 24 people, according to the state’s Emergency Management Authority.

In Nashville, Tennessee’s biggest city, the tornadoes caused widespread damage to homes and other buildings.

The storm hit after midnight and moved so quickly that many people sleeping didn’t have time to take shelter, US media report.

President Donald Trump confirmed he planned to visit the state on Friday.

The number of missing people decreased from 88 on Tuesday to 22 on Wednesday after search and rescue efforts continued overnight, Putnam county Mayor Mayor Randy Porter said.