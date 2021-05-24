Home

World

Deadly storm cuts transport links around Vancouver

November 17, 2021 5:08 pm
[Source: BBC]

A deadly storm described by officials as a once-in-a-century weather event has severed road and rail links around Vancouver, Canada.

Two motorways connecting the West Coast city were closed after being damaged by severe flooding.

A woman was killed in a highway landslide, and rescuers say at least two other people are missing.

Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes due to the massive storm, which struck on Monday.

The woman’s body was found near Lillooet, about 250km from Vancouver, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

