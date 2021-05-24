Deadly snake found in Essex in cargo of stone from India

One of the world’s deadliest snakes has been found in a container of rocks that a stonemason had ordered from India.

The saw-scaled viper was an unexpected, and unwelcome, stowaway in the shipment, and was reported to South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

The venomous viper is seen as one of south Asia’s deadliest because they are often found close to inhabited areas.

It has been locked in a box, in a sealed room, and is awaiting collection by an expert, the hospital said.

The charity’s founder and manager, Sue Schwar, said the people who opened the crate and found the viper were “very lucky to be alive”.

“The snake was probably cold from travelling, so was not too active,” she said.

The stonemason tried to identify the reptile and immediately called the nearby animal hospital for help.

“Having dealt with [a saw-scaled viper] before, we understood fully the gravity of just how dangerous these reptiles are – they are way up there in the top few most-deadly snakes,” Ms Schwar said.

When staff and a vet collected it and took it to the hospital in Grays “it was hissing and spitting”, she said.

It was a “very agitated and aggressive” creature.

Although not the world’s most poisonous snake, the saw-scaled viper is quick to bite when it feels threatened.

This family of snakes, also known as carpet vipers, are found across Africa, the Middle East, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They possess a highly toxic venom that contains enzymes known as metalloproteinases, which can lead to haemorrhaging, causing victims to bleed to death.

“This critter [was] definitely not in the country it should have been,” said Ms Schwar.

The viper was put in a locked box, in a room which was then sealed up, and warning signs posted on the door to alert other staff to the newest, and potentially lethal, resident.

Ms Schwar said they had arranged to have the snake collected and looked after by “a responsible owner” who fully understood the species.