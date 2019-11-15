Deadly resurgence if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Lifting COVID-19 lockdown measures too early could spark a “deadly resurgence” in infections, the World Health Organization chief has warned.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.

Europe’s worst hit countries, Spain and Italy, are both relaxing some measures, while their lockdowns continue.

Globally there are 1.6 million cases of coronavirus and 101,000 deaths.

Speaking at a virtual news conference in Geneva, Dr Tedros said there had been a “welcome slowing” of the epidemics in some European countries.

He said the WHO was working with governments to form strategies for easing restrictions, but that this should not be done too soon.

“Lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence,” he said.

“The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly.”

How are Spain and Italy easing curbs?

The government in Spain is preparing to allow some non-essential workers in sectors including construction and factory production to return to their jobs on Monday.

Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll in 17 days on Friday, with 605 people dying. According to the latest figures, Spain has now registered 15,843 deaths related to the virus.

However, the government has urged people to continue to uphold social distancing rules over the Easter long weekend.