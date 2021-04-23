Deadly fighting on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border kills at least 31

At least 31 people have been killed, scores injured and 10,000 evacuated after a water dispute led to some of the worst clashes in years on a disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border.

Clashes started on Wednesday when people from both sides hurled stones at each other after surveillance cameras were installed at a water facility.

A truce and troop pull-back were agreed but some shooting appeared to continue.

Article continues after advertisement

The casualty figures were from the Kyrgyz side with Tajik numbers unclear.

Kyrgyzstan’s health minister Aliza Soltonbekova said in a televised briefing that 31 people had been killed and more than 150 wounded since the violence began on Thursday.

According to the Kyrgyz figures on evacuations and casualties, a young girl was among the dead.