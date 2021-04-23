Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Containment areas implemented in Ra|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|
Full Coverage

World

Deadly fighting on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border kills at least 31

| @BBCWorld
May 1, 2021 10:14 am
File picture of a military drill held in early April in the border region of Batken in Kyrgyzstan. [Source: BBC]

At least 31 people have been killed, scores injured and 10,000 evacuated after a water dispute led to some of the worst clashes in years on a disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border.

Clashes started on Wednesday when people from both sides hurled stones at each other after surveillance cameras were installed at a water facility.

A truce and troop pull-back were agreed but some shooting appeared to continue.

Article continues after advertisement

The casualty figures were from the Kyrgyz side with Tajik numbers unclear.

Kyrgyzstan’s health minister Aliza Soltonbekova said in a televised briefing that 31 people had been killed and more than 150 wounded since the violence began on Thursday.

According to the Kyrgyz figures on evacuations and casualties, a young girl was among the dead.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.