Deadly blast at TV tower in Kyiv as Russia warns of fresh strikes on Ukraine's capital

Five people were killed when a television tower in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after it was struck by Russian bombing, Ukraine’s parliament said.

Videos on social media show a loud explosion followed by billowing clouds of smoke pouring from the tower.

There were several explosions and Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward, local media reported.

The Russian attack on Ukraine has intensified in the past 24-hours with Vladimir Putin’s forces stepping up their efforts to seize the capital as Moscow’s defence minister urged people to leave their homes.