Deadly attack on FSB security headquarters

At least one person has been killed and five wounded in a shooting at the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, Russian media say.

A gunman who opened fire with an automatic weapon at the entrance of the building was killed by an armed officer, Interfax news agency reports.

Security forces cordoned off the area and moved bystanders into buildings.

The shooting came hours after President Putin’s annual press conference.

Details of the incident, which began shortly after 18:00 (15:00 GMT), remain unclear.