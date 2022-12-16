Deadly attack leaves retaken Kherson with no power

[Source: BBC]

Two people have been killed, say Ukrainian officials, in a second day of Russian attacks on central Kherson, recaptured by Ukraine last month.

Heavy shelling on critical infrastructure in the port area left the entire city without power, according to the regional governor.

The retreat of Russian forces from Kherson was one of Moscow’s biggest setbacks since the February invasion.

For weeks it has targeted power facilities in Ukrainian cities.

Millions of Ukrainians have been left without heating or power as winter temperatures have fallen below freezing.