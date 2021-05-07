Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|Diligence crucial to combatting COVID|Vaccine in stock has longer expiry date|Risk of transmission in Lautoka managed|Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|ATMs are being cleaned: Banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|Food demand high in Lautoka|Drivers urged to remain focused while behind the wheel|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|
Full Coverage

World

Deadly air strikes hit Gaza after rocket attacks

BBC
May 11, 2021 6:21 am

Israel has launched air strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, after rockets were fired from the territory towards Jerusalem.

The Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said nine people, including children, had died in the strikes.

In Jerusalem, the rocket fire caused Israel’s parliament to be evacuated as sirens sounded.

Article continues after advertisement

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians spiralled in recent days.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers had threatened to strike after hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Monday.

Israel said it had killed three Hamas militants. “We have started, and I repeat started, to attack military targets in Gaza,” Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

Hamas sources told the BBC a commander of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Abdullah Fayyad, had been killed.

The past few days have seen the worst violence in Jerusalem for years, with more than 300 Palestinians wounded in confrontations with Israeli police outside the al-Aqsa mosque on Monday.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.