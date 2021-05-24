Day of mourning in Lebanon after bloodshed at protest

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has announced a day of mourning, a day after deadly fighting erupted in Beirut.

At least six people were killed and 32 others injured when gunfire broke out in the Lebanese capital.

It began during a protest by the Shia Muslim groups Hezbollah and Amal against the judge investigating last year’s huge blast at the city’s port.

They say snipers from the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) shot at crowds.

The LF faction has denied instigating what was some of Lebanon’s worst violence in years.

Huge tension surrounds the inquiry into the port explosion that killed 219 in August 2020.

Swathes of the city were devastated by the blast, but no-one has yet been held accountable.

Hezbollah and its allies say the investigating judge is biased, but the victims’ families support his work.